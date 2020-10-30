Vietnam Witnesses Worst Typhoon In 20 Years; 35 People Killed, Many Missing

The most powerful Typhoon that Vietnam has experienced in 20 years hit the country on October 29 killing 35 people and leaving dozens missing. The typhoon further resulted in landslides, sinking boats and no power supply for at least 1.7 million people. According to the reports by AP, soldiers on the landslide sites are working to clear the debris and Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dun also made a visit to express his concern for the affected. He also ordered officials to send more troops.

(A bulldozer clears out the road damaged by landslide to access a village swamped by another landslide in Quang Nam province, Vietnam on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(A rescue worker wades in mud from a landslide in Quang Nam province. Image Credits: AP)

(Soldiers and villagers dig through mud after a landslide swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province. Image Credits: AP)

(A landslide damages houses in a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province. Image Credits: AP)

(Villagers wade through mud after a landslide swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province. Image Credits: AP)

Typhoon hits Vietnam

The Deputy Prime Minister said, “We must reach the landslide site the fastest way. First, send in more soldiers before we can get the big machine there. We have to reach the area by all means, including by using helicopters”. As a result of the typhoon, more than 310,000 houses were damaged, leaving more than a million people in severe danger and in need of shelter, food and sanitation. Vietnam Red Cross Society president Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said, “The people of Vietnam are tough, yet this is among the worst destruction ever seen in many areas. The relentless storms and flooding are taking a devastating human toll”. She added, “All our hard work in containing the social and economic fallout of COVID-19 is being undone by these massive storms hitting us one after the other”.

According to the reports by AP, at least 8 bodies were dug up by the rescuers on the morning of October 29 at Tra Van village in Quang Nam province. This was after a hillside collapsed on the houses. Villages in Phuoc Loc were advised to flee to safety, keeping in mind the unstable mountain slope. In Tra Leng village, another landslide buried about 45 people with several houses. Out of which, 4 people escaped and 8 bodies were recovered. Also, later the rescuers managed to pull out 4 villagers alive, including 2 children.

