Vietnamese Police Smash Online Card Ring With Revenues Estimated At $2.6 Billion

The Vietnamese police have recently raided a massive online card ring. According to reports, Vietnam has banned most forms of gambling but the practice is still very rampant and this bust by authorities is one of Vietnam’s biggest bust with revenues estimated at $2.6 billion. The site that was busted is called ‘No Hu’ in Vietnamese and roughly translates to ‘break the jar’.

Over a dozen suspects arrested

As per reports, people who wish to take part have to initially buy credit from agents that will pay the players if they manage to win. In the instances that the players find themselves on a losing streak, the agents will give out loans to players in exchange for real-life collateral like motorbikes or other material assets.

According to reports by local media, the transactions on this site can sometimes run to $110 million a month and there are millions of accounts that were created for the game. The gambling site began operations in 2018 and has been operating successfully ever since rough estimates believe that the total value of the transactions is $2.6 billion.

As per reports, there are hundreds of No Hu agents across Hanoi that give people credits to use for gambling. The raid by the authorities led to 16 arrests and the seizure of dozens of mobile phones, ATM cards and SIM cards. While Vietnam has begun easing restrictions and bans on domestic gambling, gambling online and in private card rooms is still considered illegal and prohibited by law. There are many luxurious casinos in upscale hotels that are only accessible to foreign passport holders.

