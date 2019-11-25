Vietnamese Mother And Daughter Reunite After More Than Four Decades

A woman met with her daughter after four decades. Leigh Mai was airlifted to America when she was 3-year-old in April 1975 just before the fall of Saigon to communist North Vietnam. She met up with her birth mother Nguyen thi Dep on November 17. The mother and daughter reunited at Ho Chi Minh City.

A touching reunion

After two decades of conflict, all the South Vietnamese who had fought alongside the United States were fearful of what lay ahead for them with the exit of US Troops. 'Operation Babylift' as it was called consisted of flying out more than 3,000 babies and children to new families overseas. One of the babies that were flown out was 3-year-old Leigh Mai Boughton Small, the daughter of a maid and G.I. She was airlifted to a new family in New England.

Leigh Mai and her birth mother had spent the next decades wondering about each other. However, the two were able to unite. This feat was achieved because of Nguyen thi Dep's constant perseverance, Leigh Mai's decision to try a website that catalogues DNA, and finally the help of a Vietnamese Good Samaritan. The meeting between mother and daughter began with awkward hugs. Leigh Mai, a mother herself now was accompanied by her husband and her three children. She was very eager to reassure her mother that she held no resentment for her situation.

After the awkwardness had passed, both mother and daughter cried and laughed together. Leigh Mai gave her mother a locket and scrapbook from her childhood that she has kept all those years and Dep gave her grandchildren traditional red envelopes containing cash. Through the reunion, Leigh realised that it was not just a mother she had left behind but a whole family full of uncles and aunts that she had never known or thought about.

'Operation Babylift'

Operation Babylift was the name of the operation, which in 1975 evacuated a mass of children from South Vietnam to the United States and several other nations like Australia, Germany and Canada. U.S. President Gerald Ford announced the evacuation on April 3, 1975, as Saigon came under attack. All the children that were flown out were relocated and adopted by families in the United States and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies)