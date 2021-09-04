Vietnam's Capital Hanoi To Increase COVID-19 Restrictions In Some Districts For 15 Days

The government of Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam has decided to reimpose coronavirus lockdown restrictions starting from September 6 in certain city districts for 15 days, the government officials announced on Friday. As per the official online newspaper of Vietnam, the government said, “Hanoi authorities have divided the city into three zones for application of different COVID-19 prevention and control measures, starting from September 6," ANI quoted.

COVID-19 restrictions in Vietnam's capital

As the city has been divided into three zones, residents who belong to the red zone, which encompasses 15 districts of Vietnam capital, are only permitted to leave their houses for critical or emergency needs. Social activities, assemblies of 20 or more people, and a social distance of at least 2 metres which is 6.5 feet are strictly prohibited in Zone 2, which encompasses five districts of the city. Zone 3 is largely made up of suburbs and residents will follow the rules similar to Zone 2.

As per the health ministry, the Vietnamese capital has verified 3,981 local coronavirus instances with 44 deaths as of Friday, while the nationwide total had grown by 14,922 new infections over the previous day and currently stands at 501,649 infections. The total number of deaths in Vietnam as a result of COVID-19 is now 12,476, with 338 additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination in Vietnam

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination shots reached Ho Chi Minh City in three batches earlier this week. Previously, the batches came on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a 30-million-shots deal among AstraZeneca and the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC). AstraZeneca doses arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

As per a Vietnamese online newspaper, till now, VNVC has obtained about 10.1 million shots of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination in 15 batches. These batches have been supplied at least once a week for the previous nine weeks. Presently, Vietnam has acquired more than 29 million shots of the Covid-19 vaccination. They got it either through agreements which is the global vaccine accessibility channel Covax, or international assistance. AstraZeneca vaccine shots contributed around 62 percent of all vaccination doses accessible in the nation, with 19.1 million of those being AstraZeneca vaccine shots.

Approximately 20 million individuals have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination injection in the nation. Approximately 2.6 million individuals have already received their complete vaccination. Within the next year, Vietnam hopes to have secured 150 million doses of vaccination, enough to cover 70% of the nation's 96 million people.

