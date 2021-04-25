'Violence Must Stop': ASEAN Leaders Agree On Plan With Myanmar's Junta Chief To End Crisis

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on April 24, said that they had agreed on a plan with Myanmar’s military junta chief to end the crisis in the country, but he did not explicitly respond to demands to halt the killings. Speaking in the aftermath of the meeting, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin asserted that although Min Aung Hlaing “agreed that the violence must stop”, he advocated that it is the “other side” causing the turbulence in the state.

“We just stressed that the violence must stop. For him, it’s the other side that’s causing the problems. But he agreed that violence must stop,” Yassin told reporters.

During the highly anticipated meeting, ASEAN leaders reportedly wanted a commitment from the military leader to restrain the Tatmadaw as well as release all the political prisoners arrested till now. While Hlaing did not reject the proposal of restricting the country’s security forces, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed scepticism on the actual implementation of his commitment. No further discussion was made on the release of the political prisoners.

“He said he (Min Aung Hlaing) heard us, he would take the point in, which he considered helpful,” the Singapore Prime Minister told reporters. “He was not opposed to ASEAN playing a constructive role, or an ASEAN delegation visit, or humanitarian assistance,” he added. However, he said that the process would take time “because it is one thing to say you will cease violence and release political prisoners, it is another thing to get it done”

On the situation in Myanmar, the leaders reached consensus on the following:

First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint. Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people. Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the SecretaryGeneral of ASEAN. Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre. Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

Later in a statement, Brunei, which is currently chairing the group, said that a consensus was reached on five points - ending violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, a special Asean envoy to facilitate the dialogue, acceptance of aid and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar. There was no mention of releasing political prisoners in the statement.

According to a Rights group AAPP, 748 have been killed by the military in Myanmar since the conflict began on February 1. Meanwhile, 4429 have been arrested, 3389 currently detained/sentenced while another 1138 are evading arrest warrants.

