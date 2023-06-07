Virgin Atlantic Ready To Expand Wings, Launches London-Bengaluru Service

Virgin Atlantic will introduce daily flights to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from London's Heathrow Airport, making it their fourth daily service to India. The airline has experienced substantial growth in its capacity to India, with a 250 per cent increase since 2019, marking it as its largest expansion area outside the US.

"The new service will boost the airline’s international network and will be the airline’s fourth daily service to India. As Virgin Atlantic returns to growth post-pandemic, Bengaluru will complement its long-established double daily services between London Heathrow and Delhi, daily flying to Mumbai as well as its growing codeshare with IndiGo, India’s leading airline, which covers 34 destinations across India," read the company's press release.

The service will commence on March 31, 2024, and will contribute to almost 500,000 seats annually between the UK and India. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the route which has 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats in addition to the airline's iconic Upper-Class social space and 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 35 Premium seats, the company stated.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic, commented, "We couldn't be happier to be expanding our offering in India, it's a destination our people and customers love to fly to. Known as India's Silicon Valley, the rapidly growing city of Bengaluru represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for us as we continue to expand our India offering, offering increased connectivity for customers not only between the city and the UK but to key tech hubs in the US including Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles."

Virgin Atlantic will provide cargo services on their flights, offering 20 tonnes of capacity per flight. Given Bengaluru's status as a thriving industrial hub, there is anticipated high demand for cargo transportation, particularly for industries like fashion, pharmaceuticals, and technology linking key markets in the UK, US, and India, the statement added.