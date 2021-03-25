Virginia Becomes First Southern US State To Abolish Death Penalty

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Wednesday signed legislation abolishing the death penalty, making it the first southern US state to do so and 23rd overall. Northam signed the bill into law during a ceremony outside the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, which houses the only execution chamber in the state. Virginia has a long history of capital punishment, having executed more than 1,300 people since it was carved out as a colony in the 1600s.

Governor Northam said that in 400-year history, Virginia has "executed more people" than any other state and the death penalty system is "fundamentally flawed". She that it is inequitable and ineffective hence, abolishing this inhumane practice is the moral thing to do. Virginia has come within days of executing innocent people, and Black defendants have been disproportionately sentenced to death, she added further.

'Disproportionate execution of Black people'

In the previous century, the execution of Black people was significantly higher than their White peers. The state executed 377 people in the 1900s, of which 296 were Black. The state has executed 113 people since 1976 when the US Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment, and 52 of them were Black Americans.

"After years of fighting to bring Virginia in line with developed countries around the world, abolishing the death penalty today is a huge accomplishment,” said Senator Scott Surovell. "The evidence is clear. The use of the death penalty is riddled with wrongful convictions, inadequate representation, and racial bias. I am thankful that with the Governor’s signature today, we have relegated this inhumane practice to the history books," Delegate Mike Mullin added.

The bill was tabled in the Virginia House and Senate by Delegate Mike Mullin and Senator Scott Surovell respectively. The bill was passed in the Virginia House on February 5, 2021, by 57-41 in favour. In the Senate, the bill passed on February 22 by 22-16. The Governor had until March 31 to sign the bill into law, which he did yesterday.

(Image Credit: AP/Unsplash)