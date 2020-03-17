The Debate
Virus Fear Makes Doctor Wash Hands Several Times, Netizens Say 'it's Essential'

Rest of the World News

Amid coronavirus fear, a video of a lady doctor repeatedly washing her hands for multiple times after taking off her gear and suit is going around the internet.

Virus fear makes doctor wash hands several times, watch video

The fear of coronavirus has escalated to such an extent that there is no turning back now. The public panic and tension is almost as frightening as the disease itself. On the one hand, where people are taking numerous precautions in it's aid, doctors, nurses and hospital staff are also becoming extra vigilant at this time. Amid all the fear, a recent video of a lady doctor in China, repeatedly washing her hands for several times after taking off her protective gear and hazmat suit has taken the internet by storm. 

The lady doctor, keeping in mind the precautions and her hygiene, washed her hands not once or twice but around 11 times. In the video, she is being seen washing her hands each time she removes a protective gear or any layer of clothes from herself, in order to not come in contact with the virus that possibly could be on her. 

Twitter captivated

The 47-second long viral video has garnered over 28,000 views besides a good deal of comments flooding in from over the world. People have already been apprehensive of the situation, but a viral video like this brings in not only praise for the doctor, but also hope and dedication.

Pandemic alert

Declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 has garnered extra care and hygiene in the lives of people alongside tremendous precautions and healthy living. Medical staff and health care workers have been advised to wash their hands, cover their nose and mouth all the time at work. 

First Published:
