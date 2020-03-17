Virus Fear Makes Doctor Wash Hands Several Times, Netizens Say 'it's Essential'

The fear of coronavirus has escalated to such an extent that there is no turning back now. The public panic and tension is almost as frightening as the disease itself. On the one hand, where people are taking numerous precautions in it's aid, doctors, nurses and hospital staff are also becoming extra vigilant at this time. Amid all the fear, a recent video of a lady doctor in China, repeatedly washing her hands for several times after taking off her protective gear and hazmat suit has taken the internet by storm.

Do you know how many times a doctor has to wash her hands to get off work? #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gL2N1xMC7Y — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 16, 2020

The lady doctor, keeping in mind the precautions and her hygiene, washed her hands not once or twice but around 11 times. In the video, she is being seen washing her hands each time she removes a protective gear or any layer of clothes from herself, in order to not come in contact with the virus that possibly could be on her.

Read: 'Add Wear Masks Too', Urge Netizens As 'Wash Hands' Message Appears In Sydney Sky

Read: Rachel Matthews From 'Frozen 2' Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Shares Her Symptoms

Twitter captivated

The 47-second long viral video has garnered over 28,000 views besides a good deal of comments flooding in from over the world. People have already been apprehensive of the situation, but a viral video like this brings in not only praise for the doctor, but also hope and dedication.

Omg!!!! Hatss off to these doctor for their hard work and dedication they put to save these many lives!🙏♥️🙏 — Deepi (@deepi98deepi) March 16, 2020

China showing the way. Organized. — henry (@heniek_d3) March 16, 2020

this is essential..

you can't get off the virus so easily. — ΛBЯΛΉΛM (@facstasy) March 16, 2020

We see that in Europe people rarely wear masks, this is really a small thing but very important, everyone pay attention to health awareness, wear masks, wash their hands. — DanNgutTuiVin (@hiromotoBB) March 16, 2020

Pandemic alert

Declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 has garnered extra care and hygiene in the lives of people alongside tremendous precautions and healthy living. Medical staff and health care workers have been advised to wash their hands, cover their nose and mouth all the time at work.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Oil Falls Below $30 A Barrel, Lowest Since 2016

Read: Coronavirus: Teacher's Unique Way Of Reminding Students To Wash Their Hands Wins Internet