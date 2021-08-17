Virus-free New Zealand Reports First Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case In Last 6 Months

As the COVID-19 situation across the world still remains fragile and the threat is still far from over, New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of Coronavirus, in the last six months. The person infected with the virus was in Auckland and the source of infection is yet to be ascertained, said health officials. The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February. According to the reports, the news has sparked concerns in the island country as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on a cabinet meeting to decide on the next steps.

People of Auckland asked to take all necessary precautions

University of Auckland Professor Shaun Hendy, who has helped the government model its response to the virus, urged the people of Auckland to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the country's health department asked people to keep calm and not to panic as the government is taking all steps to stamp out any potential spread and also gathering detailed information on the potential case. It further informed that Prime Minister Ardern will update the media related to the matter around 6 pm on Tuesday.

So far, the Ardern-led government has been successful in managing to contain the local transmission, as the country of five million has recorded only 2,570 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Experts believe that a number of factors have helped the nation wipe out the disease as its isolated location in the South Pacific gave it vital time to see how outbreaks spread in other countries, and Prime Minister Ardern acted decisively by imposing a strict lockdown early to stop the spread of the virus.

Vaccine for all from September 1

Further, the Prime Minister also stated that the country will ramp up its vaccination speed and people of all ages will be able to book their vaccine slot by September 1. It is to be noted here that more than 2.55 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. However, last week officials also warned that the presence of the Delta variant may lead to a short lockdown in the country. The Delta variant is considered to be the most transmissible variant which spreads a lot more easily than the original version of the COVID-19 virus. It is worth mentioning here that country's dollar tumbled 0.7% to $0.6972 after the community case was discovered.

Image Credits: AP