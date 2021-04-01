Visually-impaired Hyderabad Woman Runs Radio Channel For Differently-abled

A visually impaired woman from Hyderabad is breaking shackles via an online radio channel meant for people with disabilities. The woman named Minal Singhvi has set up a radio channel called ‘Udaan’ for differently-abled people, where she provides entertainment and valuable information to the group who are often forgotten in the mainstream. Singhvi aims to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by people with disabilities.

According to news agency ANI, Udaan has listeners from over 100 countries, who visit the channel to get information that helps them in dealing with their day-to-day life. Singhvi, who lost her eyesight at the age of 28, said the constant demotivation inspired her to do something of her own. Singhvi said after she lost her eyesight people started making her feel that she cannot do anything in her life. Singhvi added that when she wanted to do something there was only so much information for differently-abled people online that she had to look for multiple sources.

'Our idea got good response'

Singhvi told ANI when she found out that visually-impaired people can learn to use laptops she started using one herself and got the idea of starting a radio channel. Singhvi said that she started a radio channel with a team of six like-minded people, which went on to become a team of 26 members now.

"My idea was initially criticised by many. But despite all the barriers, at the very beginning, our idea got a very good response from the people. Especially for the people with disabilities, we run special programs where information regarding gadgets that would help people with disabilities and much other information are being provided. We also train differently able people in computer education, English and many other aspects," Singhvi said.

Singhvi said the very first day her radio channel was launched, more than 1,000 listeners joined in. Singhvi added that the number grew very rapidly as within a month they had 10,000 listeners on their channel. Singhvi said that now Udaan gets 10,000-20,000 listeners on a daily basis from all over the world. Singhvi said that they run a special programme regarding gadgets that people with disabilities can use.

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credit: Twitter/MinalSinghvi)