Vitamin D Can Assist COVID-19 Patients To Avert Major Sickness: Israeli Reports

In a study conducted recently, a group of Israeli scientists claim to have accumulated the strongest evidence to date that attempts to prove higher Vitamin D levels can assist COVID-19 patients to avert major sickness and even death. According to scientists from Bar Ilan University and Galilee Medical Center, the vitamin has such a significant influence on the severity of illness that they can estimate how affected individuals would manage based on their ages and vitamin D levels, The Times of Israel reported.

In the new peer-reviewed study released on Thursday in the journal 'PLOS One', scientists found that a lack of vitamin D increases the proneness to danger.

As per research conducted in 2011, Vitamin D insufficiency has been commonly observed throughout the Middle East, particularly in Israel, where approximately four out of five individuals were found to be lacking the vitamin. Furthermore, patients might escape the worst consequences of the sickness by taking supplements before the illness, the study quoted Israeli scientists as saying.

The research was held during the first two COVID waves in Israel, much before vaccines were widely accessible, and doctors also stressed that vitamin supplements cannot be considered a replacement for vaccines, but rather a strategy to maintain immunity levels.

Vitamin D deficiency hospitalised patients were 14 times more likely than others

Moreover, according to early studies released in June last year, 26% of COVID-19 patients died if they were Vitamin D deficient prior to hospitalisation, compared to 3% of those with normal Vitamin D levels. They also discovered that Vitamin D deficiency in hospitalised patients was 14 times more likely than others who end up in a serious or critical state of COVID illness.

Dr. Amiel Dror, a Galilee Medical Center physician and Bar-Ilan researcher, who was a member of the study's team, stated, “We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in vitamin D compared to when you’re not,” The Times of Israel reported.

Although Dror’s research was done prior to the discovery of the 'highly mutated' Omicron variant, he claims that the coronavirus does not differ sufficiently between variants to nullify vitamin D efficacy. He further informed The Times of Israel, “What we’re seeing when vitamin D helps people with COVID infections is a result of its effectiveness in bolstering the immune systems to deal with viral pathogens that attack the respiratory system.”

In preparation for the coronavirus outbreak, health officials in Israel and numerous other nations have suggested vitamin D supplementation, however, evidence on their effectiveness has been scarce until recently.

(Image: Unsplash/ Shutterstock)