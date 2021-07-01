Vladimir Putin Accuses US Of Military Provocation In Black Sea Warship Incident

While speaking during his annual televised phone-in, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US military of staging a “complex provocation” after British warship HMS Defender sailed near the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea. According to BBC, Putin assured that there was "no risk" of starting World War three, however, he said that he believes that it was part of an attempt to set up military bases in or near Ukraine. The Russian President alleged a US spy plane was part of the operation too, even though the UK Royal Navy has rejected the Russian account of what happened on June 23.

Hours before the HM Defender engaged in a stand-off with Russian ships and fighter jets off the coast of Crimea, a US reconnaissance plane took off from Greece to observe the Kremlin’s reaction, Putin said. He further added that the Russian navy could have sunk the vessel without igniting a new world war. But he also said that the aim of the exercise was to test Russian defences.

“This provocation was full-scale, it was carried out not only by the British but by the Americans too,” he said. Still, “even if we sank this ship, it is difficult to imagine that the world would stand on the verge of a third world war” that the West knows it couldn’t win, he said.

It is worth mentioning that the June 23 incident came a week after Putin’s summit meeting with US President Joe Biden aimed at de-escalating the worst tensions in years between Russia and the West. Moscow said that it used bombs and gunfire as “warning shots” to force the British vessel to leave waters it claims off the coast of Crimea. The UK, on the other hand, rejected that, saying the warship pursued its planned voyage along an international shipping route.

Russian borders will be protected ‘by all means’

The British Navy destroyer HMS Defender entered Russia's "territorial waters" on Wednesday in breach of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, according to Moscow’s account of the confrontation. Russian military forces accused the British warship of encroaching the Russian maritime border to the northwestern of the Black Sea at 11:52 am Moscow time (0852 GMT). Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reportedly even accused US and the Uk of trying to provocate conflict in the Black Sea.

Ryabkov has reportedly said that Russia would defend its borders using all possible means. Washington and London were trying to incite conflict in the region by failing to accept Crimea as a part of Russia, Russian news agency RIA cited Ryabkov as saying.

Ryabkov said that the Russian borders will be protected "by all means, diplomatic, political and military if needed”. Russia would be ready to fire on targets if warnings don’t work, Ryabkov said while commenting on the Black Sea warship incident. The Russian military ministry called on the British side to conduct an investigation of the HMS Defender crew for the prevention of similar incidents in the future, according to news agency TASS.

