Vladimir Putin Calls For Release Of Afghan Assets To Address Humanitarian Crisis

Ever since the Taliban takeover, the situation of Afghanistan has taken centre stage on the international agenda. The international community has raised concern over the humanitarian and economic crisis of the war-ravaged nation. In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the world to unfreeze the assets of Afghans in western banks to address the humanitarian crisis, according to ANI. The Russian President made the remarks regarding the money of Afghans in his address at the Investment Forum.

The Russian President in a statement highlighted the importance of assets for the people of Afghanistan during the humanitarian crisis. Speaking at the VTB Investment forum Russia Calling on Tuesday, 30 November, Putin called on the countries to unblock the assets of Afghans which are mostly in the United States, according to ANI. He stated that the money which is present in the western banks must be released so that people can solve their primary issues. Vladimir Putin asserted that the decision to unfreeze the accounts of Afghans would help them in the time of humanitarian crisis.

"It is necessary to help the Afghan people, at least the money must be unblocked, the Afghan money, which is in accounts with Western banks, primarily in the United States, must be unblocked and people must be allowed to solve at least elementary things," ANI cited Sputnik report for quoting Putin.

US froze assets of Afghan Central Bank

The statement of the Russian President has come as the United States froze more than USD 9 million assets of the Afghan Central Bank after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged nation in mid-August. The Taliban interim government has been repeatedly calling for Afghan bank assets to be released. The Taliban had even sent a letter to the US Congress calling on the lawmakers to unfreeze the funds. However, in response to the letter, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said that the Taliban regime “misconstrued facts," according to ANI.

Thomas West further pointed out that the US has made clear to the Taliban that if they pursued a military takeover and not a negotiated settlement with Afghans then non-humanitarian aid provided by the international community would all but cease. West added that the Taliban needs to earn legitimacy and support by actions to form an inclusive government and respect the rights of minorities, women and girls.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP