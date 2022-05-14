Amid speculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin suffering from various diseases, a new report claimed the leader has blood cancer. Citing the recent report published in the New Lines magazine, a UK based newspaper, Daily Mail reported Putin is suffering from blood cancer and is seriously ill. The Magzine claimed a Russian oligarch disclosed to them the critical condition of Putin in an audio message. The oligarch, who was code-named 'Yuri' in order to hide his identity, said the Russian boss has a problem with his lower back. His claim further added fuel to the rumours that Putin underwent surgery on his back in October 2021.

As per Yuri, in the leaked audio call, Putin has been using lots of steroids for his treatment. He said that the Russian president is suffering from Parkinson's and added claimed as the main reason why the leader is not making public appearances frequently. "When he is shown on television, his appearances are heavily curated," the Russian oligarch said. It is significant to note that Putin made a public appearance during the Victory Day celebrations on Monday, May 9. During the ceremony, his body language could be seen differently-- awkwardly walking through Red Square - possibly to hide a limp. Also, when he was sitting on a chair, he could be seen covering his legs with a brown coloured blanket, despite the temperature being around 45 Fahrenheit.

Yuri accuses Putin of 'killing' more than 15,000 Russian soldiers

In March, having delivered a speech at a large pro-war rally in Moscow, the Russian leader was filmed walking down a short flight of stairs putting more weight on his left leg. His right hand - the same that gripped the desk in April - has been shown shaking, while he was also seen clutching the armrest of a chair during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, according to Daily Mail. In other stances, he was seen using a banquet-sized table while meeting with the world leaders amid reports he was taking extra precautions over COVID-19. Yuri also accused the Russian boss of the murder of at least 15,000 Russian soldiers and more than 5000 Ukrainian people in the ongoing war.

Image: @KremlinRussia_E/Twitter