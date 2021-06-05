Vladimir Putin Has Prophetic Take On India-China Ties; Against Extra-regional Interference

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin threw weight behind the capability of PM Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to resolve the issues between India and China. This assumes significance as the bilateral relationship between the two nations has been strained since the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control. Describing them as "responsible leaders", Putin argued against the interference of any "extra-regional power" in this impasse.

"Yes, I do know that there are some issues related to India-China relations but there are always a lot of issues between neighbouring countries but I know the attitude of both the Prime Minister of India and also the President of China. These are very responsible people and they earnestly treat one another with utmost respect and I believe that they will always arrive at a solution to any issue that they might face," Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

He maintained that there was no contradiction in Russia's partnership with India and the relationship between Moscow and Beijing. Weighing in on India's participation in the Quad, he said, "We are not participating in the quad, it is not my place to give my assessment to any other country participating in any initiative because every sovereign nation has the right to decide with whom and to what extent they are building their relations". At the same time, he stressed that no partnership should be aimed at making friends "against anyone".

On this occasion, Putin also elaborated on the robust ties with India. He opined, "These relations are of a strategic nature. They cover a whole range of avenues of our cooperation in economy, energy and hi-tech. In defence, and I am not just talking about purchase of Russian arms...We have very deep profound relations with India based on trust."

Russian President Vladimir Putin to PTI: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi "responsible" leaders, capable of solving Sino-India issues — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2021

The LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts.

So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso. Recently, another meeting of the senior commanders and Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs took place. India has been looking forward to ensuring that the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC at the earliest. Maintaining that prolonging the situation is in neither country's interest, the MEA has reiterated that disengagement might open up the possibility of de-escalation of forces and progress in bilateral ties.

(With PTI inputs)