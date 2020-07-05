Homophobe Putin Mocks US Embassy For Hoisting LGBTQ+ Pride Flag; Takes Low-level Jibe

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly ridiculed the US embassy in Moscow for putting up a rainbow flag, stressing that it reflects the sexual orientation of people working there. Previously, many countries including the UK have hoisted the Pride flag in their embassies. However, Putin, who has aligned himself from the Russian orthodox church, has opposed homosexuality and said that there would not be any same-sex marriage till he was in Kremlin.

Commenting on the Pride flag hoisted by the American embassy, the Russian President said that it revealed something about the people working there. However, he said that it wasn’t a “big deal” adding that both the countries had spoken many times and that Russia’s position was clear.

Talking about the legislation which has been used to stop pride marches and arrest activists, the Russian leader asserted that they have passed a law banning “propaganda of homosexuality among minors’. He further stressed that people should grow up first and then decide for themselves. Earlier this year, Russia had a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that included an amendment enshrining the definition of marriage specifically as a union between a man and a woman.

This comes as the support for the LGBTQ community is increasing with each passing day. Earlier in July, People took to streets in Paris to support the pride movement. They also protested police violence and demanded more political actions on behalf of migrants, sex workers and other marginalized members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

Meanwhile, Taiwan also held its annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In Taipai, a large parade was organized with over 1,000 participants. The annual parade, that otherwise witnesses tens of thousands of people, had relatively fewer attendees due to heavy downpours and the pandemic, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported. However, the celebration devoted to commemorating the rights of the people of different sexual orientations made Taiwan one of the fewer places in the world to mark the day.

In Chicago, thousands of LGBTQ activists and community members marched through to "reclaim pride." The purpose of the march to reclaim grassroots efforts that launched the LGBTQ movement with a focus on Black and brown, especially transgender voices.

