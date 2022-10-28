'A Proud Moment For Indian Diplomacy': Ex-envoy On Putin's Praise For Modi's Governance

Former Indian ambassador to Russia Venkatest Verma has hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin praising India's PM Modi as a "proud moment for India". "No other leader was praised as much as PM Modi was. It's a proud moment for India in diplomacy which has been given international recognition at the highest level at a global forum," the former Indian ambassador to Russia told ANI.

It is to mention that the Russian president Vadimir Putin was speaking in Moscow at a conference organised by the Valdai Club, which is one of the most famous think-tanks of Russia. The Russian president hailed PM Modi as a patriot who always defends India's interest, praised India's independent foreign policy and the "Make in India" initiative.

"A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of 'Make in India' matters both economically and ethically. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it's the largest democracy in the world," the President of the Russian federation said. "Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something" Putin added. "Almost 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone's respect and admiration for India," he continued.

Putin talks about special relationship between India and Russia

Putin also took the opportunity to highlight the special relationship between India and Russia. "We have a special relationship with India. It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades. We've never had any difficult issues and supported each other & that's happening right now. I'm sure it'll happen in the future," said the Russian President. It is worth noting that whilst India under PM Modi is developing close relationships with the US to balance against China, India has not sacrificed its special bilateral relationship with Russia at the altar of stronger India-US ties.

Putin slams West for attempting to instate 'hegemonic' rule

Speaking at the 19th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Putin accused the Western nations of escalating the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and accused them of eroding the principles of collective security, with the substitution of international law for the so-called rules-based order. He even launched a scathing attack on the “so-called West” for attempting to instate one "hegemonic" rule.

Back in 2014, World renowned realist strategic thinkers such as Mearshiemer had said that US' decision to keep expanding NATO eastwards will provoke Moscow to invade Ukraine. Since the fall of the Berlin wall, Moscow's influence in Europe has been shrinking. The expansion of NATO, at the ground level translates into US setting up missile defence systems near Russia's border, missile defence systems which can easily be turned into missile launch sites.

The American architect of the Cold War, George Kennan had also warned against NATO's eastward expansion after the collapse of the USSR. Back in December, before the war began, Putin had said in a similar conference, in response to a question from a BBC journalist that "the West is establishing missiles in our porches, don't do it, it won't lead to anything good, what don't you understand? How can we be more clear?"