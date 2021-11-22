Vladimir Putin Revaccinated Against COVID-19, Gets Sputnik Light Booster Shot

On Sunday, November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he had been re-vaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik Light. After the third shot, the President stated that he was feeling 'well'. In reply, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya research institute stated that the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine diminishes six to eight months after the shot and recommended individuals to receive the booster dosage to maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

"Today, based on your recommendation and the recommendations of your colleagues, I got one more shot with Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," President Putin stated during a meeting with Logunov.

BREAKING: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin received a booster shot by Sputnik Light, says “feeling well, no side effects.” pic.twitter.com/uEnoWqniIj — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 21, 2021

On Friday, November 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin had urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to speed the approval of new COVID-19 vaccines. According to ANI, he added that access to dosages in impoverished nations is limited due to unjust compassion. "The WHO may hasten procedures for the prequalification of new vaccines and medications, that is, examining their quality, safety, and efficacy," Putin said during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. The Covid pandemic, which began in March 2020, has wreaked havoc on Russia, which is now dealing with a ferocious fourth wave of the virus.

Indian manufacturers planning to shift their focus on Sputnik Light

Moreover, here in India, due to the complicated process needed in bringing out the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian manufacturers of the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine are planning to shift their focus on making the single-shot Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light clinical studies are being conducted in India by Dr. Reddy's Lab, which collaborated with the Russian Development Investment Fund (RDIF) last year to co-develop and market the vaccine in India, including technology transfer.

Furthermore, earlier this month, the European Union's drug authority announced that it had received an application from Novavax to authorise the American biotechnology company's COVID vaccine, a request that, if accepted, could dramatically increase the continent's vaccination supplies. The European Medicines Agency stated in a statement on Wednesday that it has started reviewing Novavax's two-dose vaccine data. If the data supplied are sufficiently robust and full to indicate the efficacy, safety, and quality of the vaccine, an expedited review process might result in a judgement within weeks, the FDA stated, according to AP.

