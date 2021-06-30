Vladimir Putin Says He 'hopes' Time Will Come When He'll Name Possible Successor

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30 told the people of the country that the time would soon come when he would announce his possible successor in the Kremlin. However, the 68-year-old noted that the choice of the next premier of the country would ultimately lie with the voters. The Russian President has been in office since the turn of the century. His current six-year term in the Kremlin is also scheduled to end in 2024 and his remarks came especially when the world was watching for indications whether he plans to extend his rule.

Speaking during his annual question and answers session on state TV that the Kremlin uses for political messaging, Putin said, "A time will come when, I hope, I can say that such and such a person is worthy in my opinion of leading such a wonderful country like Russia, our homeland," Putin said.

Just last year, Russia changed its constitution allowing him to run for two more six-year terms. The longest-ruling leader since Joseph Stalin, Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 5 finally signed a law that allowed him to potentially hold onto power until 2036. Formalising the constitutional changes endorsed in the last year’s July 1 constitutional vote, Putin’s previous terms have been reset. This now allows him to run for president two more times.

The significant change in Russian law was rubber-stamped by the Kremlin-controlled legislature and the relevant law signed by Putin was shared on Monday on the official portal of legal information. The 68-year-old Russian President has been in power for more than two decades which is longer than any other Kremlin leader since Stalin.

However, Putin has reportedly said that he would decide later if he wants to contest in the 2024 presidential elections when his current six-year term in the office concludes. He even argued that resetting the term count was essential to prevent his lieutenants from “darting their eyes in search for possible successors” instead of normal work.

‘I don’t rule out such a possibility’

In June 2020, Putin gave the clearest sign that he will seek to extend his presidency in 2024. He said in a Rossiya 1 television documentary, “I don’t rule out such a possibility if the necessary amendment to the constitution was approved. I haven’t made up my mind yet.” Even before the amendment was passed, Putin said, “I can tell you from my own experience that in about two years, instead of the regular rhythmic work on many levels of government, you would have eyes shifting around hunting for possible successors. It is necessary to work, not look for successors.”

