Vladimir Putin Says 'life Goes On' Despite 'difficult' COVID-19 Situation In Russia

Despite having a "difficult" coronavirus situation in Russia with spike in infections for two weeks in a row, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday stated that "life goes on". According to the Coronavirus Task Force, nearly 141,883 new infections were reported yesterday. This rise has been considered to be a significant increase from the daily 15,000 COVID-19 cases in early January.

In Russia, the subgroup of the 'highly mutated' Omicron strain which is known as BA.2 was detected recently. The BA.2 subtype is thought to be stealthier than the original, and some scientists raised concerns that it may also be more infectious. Referring to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, Putin called for "solidarity" and "mutual assistance" to support the nation for enduring the current wave, Associated Press reported.

Russia is not thinking about imposing lockdown amid the surge

While talking about the current surge, Anna Popova, the director of Russia's public health department, told state-run news agency RIA Novosti, “Already today we are not talking about the lockdown, we are not talking about the quarantine, we are not talking about some kind of emergency countermeasures,” Associated Press reported.

Last month, the Russian parliament had indefinitely postponed imposing limitations on the unvaccinated, which would have been controversial among vaccine-skeptical Russians. Health authorities also reduced the mandatory isolation time period for people who came in touch with COVID-19 individuals from 14 to seven days last week without providing an explanation.

Russia had only one national lockdown in 2020 for only one six weeks, leaving the lockdown options to regional administrations. Working remotely and restricting access to selected public locations were just a few of the restrictions that were seen in the various regions in Russia.

COVID cases in Russia

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Russia has recorded 12,128,796 cases and 332,690 fatalities. According to Rosstat, Russia's national statistics office, the nation witnessed more COVID-19 deaths with 681,100 virus-related fatalities reported between April 2020 and December 2021.

Despite boasting about the fact of being the first nation in the globe to authorise and roll out a domestically manufactured coronavirus vaccine, only around half of Russia's 146 million citizens have been properly immunised.

(Image: AP)