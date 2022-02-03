Vladimir Putin Says Partnership Between China-Russia Bound By 'friendship & Trust’

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, he called the partnership between the two countries is bounded by centuries-old traditions of 'friendship and trust'. In a statement released on Wednesday, Putin voiced his support for his Chinese counterpart and said the partnership is fully future-oriented. According to him, Russia-China relations and strategic cooperation have entered a new era.

Putin also praised China for promoting a model of efficiency, "responsibility", and "aspiration for the future". Despite the difficulties caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Putin claimed both countries are striving to dynamically build the capacity of economic partnerships and expand humanitarian exchanges.

"During the upcoming visit, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and I will thoroughly discuss key issues on the bilateral, regional, and global agendas. It is symbolic that our meeting will take place during the Spring Festival – the Chinese Lunar New Year. After all, as the Chinese saying goes, 'make your whole year's plan in the spring'," Putin said in a statement released on the eve of his upcoming visit to China.

"There is every opportunity for this as our countries have substantial financial, industrial, technological and human resources allowing us to successfully resolve long-term development issues," noted the Russian President. "A number of important initiatives are being implemented in the investment, manufacturing, and agro-industrial sectors. In particular, the portfolio of the Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation includes 65 projects worth over 120 billion U.S. dollars," according to the statement.

Putin terms diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 'fundamentally wrong'

Further, while speaking about the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Putin accused such countries of politicising sports in order to fulfil their ambitions. "This is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter. The power and greatness of sports are that it brings people together, gives moments of triumph and pride for the country and delights with the fair, just and uncompromising competition. And these approaches are shared by most of the states participating in the international Olympic Movement," said Putin. Notably, he was pointing fingers at the United States and its allies as they have called for a diplomatic ban of the multi-sports event due to human rights violations by the Chinese Communist government.

Image: AP