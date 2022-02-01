Vladimir Putin Says US 'ignoring' Russia's Security Guarantee Demands, Violating OSCE

In his first response since US’ written proposal on the Russian security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US and its allies “ignored Russia's main security demands.”

Speaking for the first time on the subject of the escalating border tensions with Ukraine and the West, Putin pointed out that the US and its allies have not agreed to roll back the NATO’s military deployment in Eastern Europe, which Russia has labelled as a threat to its national security.

The Kremlin 'still studying' US' proposal

The Kremlin is still studying the US and NATO’s response to the Russian security demands they received last week, said Putin, according to an Associated Press report. The Russian leader reiterated that NATO must refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russian borders.

“Refusal by the US and its allies to heed the Russian demands violate the obligations on integrity of security they made at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” Putin was quoted by AP as saying. The Russian President also stressed that while the Western allies emphasise that every country has freedom to choose alliances, they “neglect the principle of the indivisibility of security enshrined in the OSCE documents.”

(Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) listens to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday; Image: AP)

Putin referred to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe with over 57 participating States in North America, Europe, and Asia. The OSCE is the world’s largest regional security organization for felicitating regional stability, peace and democracy through political dialogue. Putin stressed on the principle of the OSCE document that the security of one nation should not be strengthened at the expense of another.

Putin’s first comment on the Russia-Ukraine crisis came during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on Tuesday, who arrived in the Kremlin. The Russian leader reiterated Moscow’s legally binding guarantees demands that it seeks from US, and NATO, urging that Ukraine never joins the EU bloc, and pressing that the alliance pulls back the military deployment and weapons near Russian borders. Orban meanwhile reiterated that “no European leader wants a war in the region,” during his meeting with Putin.