Vladimir Putin Set To Attend Multiple Summits Including G20, ASEAN Next Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend numerous foreign conferences next week, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, ANI reported. The agenda includes ASEAN high-level meetings as well as the East Asia summits. Putin will virtually attend the G20 summit as well.

The 38th ASEAN Summit is set to take place from Tuesday, October 26th, 2021, to Thursday, October 28th, 2021. The ASEAN Summit is ASEAN's highest policy-making body, comprised of the Heads of State or Government of ASEAN Member States. The ASEAN Summit Meetings are held twice a year, at a time to be determined by the ASEAN Summit Chair in collaboration with other ASEAN Member States, and are hosted by the ASEAN Member State currently holding the ASEAN Chairmanship.

The Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit 2021 will be held in Rome, Italy, in October 2021. The G20 will focus on three broad, interconnected pillars of action in 2021, under the Italian Presidency: People, Planet, and Prosperity. The G20 consists of 19 countries as well as the European Union. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States are among the 19 countries.

Amid the COVID-19 Surge, Putin announces a week-long paid vacation

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a non-working week beginning October 30 in a renewed effort to combat the country's rising COVID infections. The new regulation states that the no-work time would begin on Saturday and run through the following week, with four days already designated as state holidays. On November 4th, Russia celebrates Unity Day, as well as a gazetted holiday on November 5th.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said in a statement that the decree will allow regional governments to extend non-working days beyond November 7 while keeping their salaries. They would also be able to choose how their cultural and health organisations operate throughout this time. It also establishes guidelines for private businesses in the country, instructing them to lay off workers.

