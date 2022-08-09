Vladimir Putin Speaks To Israeli President Herzog, Discusses Bilateral Ties & Other Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries. According to Kremlin, both leaders discussed several pressing issues including the matter related to the humanitarian sector. It further stated that both leaders also reaffirmed their dedication to the growth of comprehensive Russian-Israeli cooperation.

"Issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including in the humanitarian sphere, taking into account the rich historical heritage of Russian-Israeli relations. In this context, the presidents talked about the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the victory over Nazism and the rescue of the Jewish people from extermination during the Great Patriotic War," the Kremlin remarked, as per TASS news agency. The Russian President also acknowledged the positive role of Jews in the social and cultural life of Moscow.

Two leaders discussed issues related to the Jewish Agency for Israel

According to Kremlin, the two Presidents also talked about the circumstances surrounding the Jewish Agency for Israel - 'Sohnut.' During the conversation, the difficulties of running an organisation reflecting the interests of the Jewish agency in the Russian Federation were addressed. Putin and Herzog noted that the relevant departments of both countries will continue to serve as a medium for communications in this regard.

Sohnut, which has the status of an independent non-profit organisation in Russia, has received a lawsuit from the Russian Ministry of Justice demanding the liquidation of the agency, according to a statement by Moscow's Basmanny Court on July 21, TASS reported. Notably, Sohnut is an international organisation based in Israel that deals with repatriation to the country and assistance to repatriates, as well as issues related to Jewish-Zionist education and the global Jewish community.

Israel-Russia relations

During the Cold War, Israel and Russia were on opposing sides. However, the election of the more pro-Israel Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the election of the more pro-Russia Israeli leader Ariel Sharon in 2001, marked a considerable improvement in relations between the two countries from the early 2000s onward. Meanwhile, the installation of a direct, encrypted communication network between Russia and Israel has also been agreed upon in order to improve communication between the Israeli Prime Minister and the Russian President.