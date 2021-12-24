Vladimir Putin Thanks Russian Santa Claus 'Father Frost' For Helping Him Win Presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been facing burnt from Western and European countries, expressed his gratitude to Father Frost for having helped him become president, reported The Moscow Times on Thursday. He thanked Father Frost — the Russian version of Santa Claus — and urged the mythical figure to fulfil the dreams and upcoming projects of Moscow.

The message from Putin came while he was addressing a marathon press conference on the eve of Christmas. While expressing his pleasure, Putin recalled the day on which he was appointed as the Russian President.

Notably, the former intelligence officer became president on New Year's Eve in 1999 after Russia's first post-Soviet leader Boris Yeltsin abruptly resigned from his post. Subsequently, Putin who was holding the post of Prime Minister took over Yeltsin's role.

While speaking about Father Frost, Putin elaborated that a bearded figure very similar to Santa Claus has been distributing gifts on New Year's Eve for more than thousands of years. Further, he said that mythological character Father Frost assisted by his granddaughter, Snegurochka, or The Snow Maiden.

"My relationship with Father Frost has always developed in a good way. I am grateful to him that I can meet with you in my capacity," The Moscow Times quoted the statement of the incumbent Russian President.

"I hope that he will not only give us gifts but also carry out the projects of the country and of each citizen," the Russian president added.

"Father Frost only fulfils the wishes of boys and girls who have been good"

According to the news agency, the Russian President was responding to a question from a journalist based in Veliky Ustyug — a town in northwest Russia that is believed to be home to Father Frost. Notably, the journalist queried about the recent lawsuit filed by a person arguing Father Frost had not fulfilled his urges for more than 23 years.

"I can advocate for Father Frost and remind the complainant that Father Frost only fulfils the wishes of boys and girls who have been good," Putin said, adding the complainant should "scrutinise his behaviour."

Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E