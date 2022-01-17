Vladimir Putin To Host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi For Talks In Moscow Next Week

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to visit Russia next week and the Russian President Vladimir Putin will host him as both the leaders will hold talks in Moscow. According to Rossiya 1, the two will meet for the first time since Raisi assumed office in August 2021. Earlier in December, Putin informed reporters that the new Iranian President had been invited to visit Moscow in January. In November last year, the two spoke on the phone.

Raisi's visit to Russia comes in discussions to resurrect a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers such as the US, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump's administration pulled out of the deal, reimposing sanctions on Iran unilaterally. As a result, starting in May 2019, Iran began to gradually stop implementing elements of the agreement's provisions.

24 Su-35 multi-purpose fighter jets are expected to be purchased by Tehran

Another topic of discussion during Raisi's visit to Russia might be the development of arms and defence products. Tehran claims to have purchased advanced Russian defence products following the removal of the UN arms embargo, according to TRT World. At least 24 Su-35 multi-purpose super-manoeuvrable fighter jets are expected to be purchased by Tehran.

According to TRT World, the Iranian Air Force has already selected three dozen pilots who will learn to operate the Su-35SE, demonstrating the seriousness with which Iran intends to proceed. Simultaneously, Iran is expected to request Russian S-400 air defence systems. Nonetheless, given that there are gentlemen's agreements between Russia and Israel to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to "unreliable" countries like Iran.

Raisi expected to sign a US$10 billion security and defence cooperation

During Raisi's visit to Moscow, he is also expected to sign a US$10 billion security and defence cooperation agreement with Russia, according to Asia Times. The purchase of a sophisticated satellite system could also be part of such a transaction. However, there is no certainty that a document will be signed during the visit, and it is more likely that the two presidents would just discuss the terms of a possible deal.

(Image: AP)