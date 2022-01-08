Vladimir Putin, Tokayev Discuss Measures 'to Restore Order' Amid Unrest In Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday exchanged views on measures taken “to restore order” in the Central Asian state amid ongoing unrest. According to Kremlin, Putin and Tokayev spoke on the phone where Kazakh President “extensively informed” the Russian leader about the developments in the country. Tokayev told Putin that the situation in Kazakhstan is “stabilising” after the protests over the double-fold increase in fuel prices turned into violent riots across the nation.

Kremlin said in a statement that Tokayev also expressed gratitude to “Kazakhstan’s partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and especially the Russian Federation for the assistance being rendered.” Russian-led alliance CSTO had deployed reportedly sent a force of about 2,500 soldiers to Kazakhstan after the authoritarian leader of the Central Asian state requested assistance. Kremlin stated that Tokayev believes “a discussion between the leaders of the CSTO member states is necessary”.

Kremlin’s statement on Putin-Tokayev call said, “The President of Kazakhstan extensively informed Vladimir Putin about the developments in the country, noting that the situation is stabilising…The presidents exchanged opinions on the measures being taken to restore order in Kazakhstan.”

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that a discussion between the leaders of the CSTO member states is necessary at the current stage. Therefore, he plans to initiate a videoconference of the CSTO Collective Security Council, chaired by Armenia as a member state currently presiding in the organisation, in the next few days,” it added. “The leaders agreed to maintain constant contact.”

Over 4,200 people were detained by police in Kazakhstan

As Kazakhstan continues to be rocked with unrest, more than 4,200 people have been detained in the country, according to the interior ministry. The chaos in Kazakhstan began last week triggered by a massive increase in fuel prices with people flooding the streets in Zhanaozen and Aktau before spreading to the rest of the nation and turning into a violent riot. According to Sputnik, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said in a statement that a total of 4,266 people have been taken to police.

"A total of 4,266 people have been taken to police. In one of the villages of the Almaty Region, more than 100 people have been detained. According to preliminary data, they are citizens of a neighbouring country", the Interior Ministry said in a statement, as per the report.

The detention of thousands of people followed the televised address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday, who authorised the security forces to shoot the ones participating in the unrest. The Central Asian country is presently experiencing its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union at least three decades ago. Dozens of people have been killed in the unrest, which has brought global attention to citizens’ wider discontent with the authoritarian rule.

