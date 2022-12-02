Volcanic Eruption From Hawaii's Mount Loa Exposes Major Threat Of Lava Flow For Residents

The biggest active volcano in the world is spewing lava fountains over 100 feet high and gushing a stream of molten rock in the direction of Hawaii's Big Island's main highway. According to the experts, there is nothing that people can do to prevent the rivers of blazing lava from swallowing the key roadway connecting Hawaii's Big Island's east and west coastlines as soon as this weekend, The Associated Press reported.

On Sunday, November 27, Mauna Loa erupted nearly 38 years later, blasting volcanic ash and other debris into the sky. As Route 200 passes close to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, hundreds of incredulous onlookers were drawn there. While witnessing the huge stream of lava advancing, people were surrounded by the strong odour of sulfur and volcanic fumes in order to witness the huge stream of lava advancing.

Up-close video of the leading edge of the Mauna Loa lava flow as it crosses Old Kona Highway in the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve#maunaloa #volcano #hawaii #eruption #lava pic.twitter.com/oC0pYx6kLP — DLNR (@dlnr) November 30, 2022

The biggest active volcano, Mauna Loa occupies 51% of the island of Hawaii and is 13,681 feet above sea level and 30,000 feet above the ocean's floor. The volcano has exploded 34 times since 1843, and on Sunday it did so for the first time in 38 years, as reported by the National Park Service.

The lava stream might hit the road in as little as two days: Scientist

Besides this, the lead scientist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Ken Hon stated that the lava stream might hit the road in as little as two days, although it will probably take longer. According to him, “As the lava flow spreads out, it will probably interfere with its own progress”.

This video from today's morning overflight shows fissure 3, the dominant source of activity. Lava fountains are 20-25 meters in height (65-82 feet) and feed a lava flow moving to the northeast at ~130 meters per hour (0.08 miles per hour). #MaunaLoa https://t.co/dxPN2r2gaH pic.twitter.com/ZkIXuDAwRu — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 30, 2022

According to the Sputnik report, on Thursday morning, lava was estimated to be just 3.6 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the island's busiest roadway. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also noted that it would take the lava at least two days to reach the road. Further, thousands of people travel daily between the east and west sides of Hawaii because of the highway, a significant route that passes across the saddle area between Mauna Loa and Maunakea.

During a conference on Wednesday, Talmadge Magno, the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator, stated that the Daniel K. Inouye Roadway is clearly a very critical state highway. Magno continued, by saying that any closure of that road would force locals to utilise Highways 11 and 19, which would almost certainly increase traffic.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is now keeping an eye on the lava's effects and will have to give passengers six hours' warning before closing the roadway if the lava blocks the bypass.

In the meantime, on Monday night, lava shut down the electricity to the Mauna Loa Observatory after crossing the access road, according to Hon. It is the top station in the world for measuring the amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The federal government is also considering sending a generator to the observatory to restore electricity so it can resume taking measurements while searching for a temporary alternate location on the Hawaiian island.

As per The Guardian report, scientists are currently working to evaluate the gas released by the eruption. Despite the hazardous air quality, Governor David Ige informed reporters on Wednesday that it is safe to go to the island. However, he has asked that travellers and locals avoid stopping on the roadway to view the volcanic lava since doing so might result in accidents.

(Image: AP)