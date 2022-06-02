VP Naidu Meets Senegal President, Agrees To Further Bolster Ties In Agriculture, Defence

India's Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on his first-ever high-level bilateral official visit, met the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he met Sall after concluding his visit to Gabon, where he met the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba in Libreville. Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet said during his meeting with Senegal's President, both leaders affirmed strengthening cooperation in fields including agriculture, health, defence, railways, energy and culture.

Venkaiah Naidu visits Special Economic Zone in Gabon

Notably, Naidu arrived in Gabon on May 30 on his first ever high level bilateral official visit to the African nation.Ondimba and Naidu also discussed active economic engagement and identified new areas for cooperation, particularly in agriculture, green energy, mining, health and pharma, ICT, defence and maritime security. Both sides noted the need for cooperation in skill development/training and capacity building in the Key sectors. During the visit, the Vice President announced a special training programme for a batch of 20 Gabonese diplomats at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services. He also addressed a business forum even in Gabon. Before his departure from Libreville, Naidu also visited Special Economic Zone’s (SEZ) wooden showrooms that have 54 Indian companies.

Indian Vice President in Senegal on second leg of his three-nation tour

Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu, accompanied by MoS @DrBharatippawar, MPs @SushilModi, @vijaypalbjp and @OPRavindhranath, & other delegation members, arrive to a warm welcome in Dakar, Senegal.



The visit coincides with 60 years of establishment of 🇮🇳🇸🇳 diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/5UnvqratGp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 1, 2022

Later, he flew to Senegal on the second leg of his three-nation tour. During his trip, he held delegation-level talks with President Macky Sall and met the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries, according to the MEA. In the meeting, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER) of the MEA underscored that the relationship between India and Senegal is characterised by a shared understanding of issues like democracy and open society. "Our relationship with Senegal is also characterised by shared understanding on many issues, we had democracy and open society and those values are binding us. And this year Senegal is chair of the African Union and this visit assumes greater importance," Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER) of the MEA.

Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia