Wagner's Prigozhin Appears In First Post-rebellion Video, Vows To Make Africa 'more Free'

Russia's mercenary group PMC Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has released the first video address since his fighters unfolded the short-lived mutiny in Russia and he was exiled to neighbouring Belarus. In the footage published on Telegram by his press service, Prigozhin, who possibly is in Africa, said that the Wagner group has been conducting reconnaissance and search activities. His fighters said Prigozhin, are “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free”.

In the footage, Wagner's boss is seen standing in a desert area with armed men and a pickup truck in the background. He was attired in a camouflage and held a rifle in his hands as he delivered the remark. Wagner is recruiting more people and the group “will fulfil the tasks that were set," Prigozhin stated.

🇷🇺 Wagner head Prigozhin is in Africa encouraging people to join his ranks. pic.twitter.com/RM8y7iJOJg — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) August 21, 2023

Wagner's chief Prigozhin currently in Africa

According to the pro-Kremlin channels, Wagner's chief is currently in Africa where he is recruiting fighters to work in the African region alongside the paramilitary company. Prigozhin's press service said that he is inviting investors from Russia to invest in the Central African Republic through 'Russian House', a cultural centre in the African nation’s capital.

Since 2014, Kremlin has used the mercenary group Wagner to expand Russian influence in the Middle East and Africa. Stationed in heavy numbers, Wager PMC fighters in their critical stronghold Bouar in CAR fight the armed rebels who make consistent efforts to disrupt the timber trade in the region.

Wagner mercenaries and Russian operatives started to arrive in Africa in 2018 shortly after President Faustin-Archange Touadera inked a defence partnership with Moscow to fight the rebel uprisings in exchange for free access to the country's mining operations. 62-year-old mercenary leader in the latest footage said that Wagner is, “giving ISIS, al-Qaida and other gangsters hell” in temperatures of 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius). Progozhin added that the Wagner Group is “hiring real strongmen” for the African region. While Wagner's fate hung in uncertainty after the abortive mutiny in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the state broadcaster that Wagner’s work in CAR “as instructors … will continue as usual.”