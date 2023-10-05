'Want To Achieve Parity', Says India As Nijjar Row Leads To Diplomatic Crisis With Canada

As the India-Canada diplomatic row intensifies, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is seeking “parity” with Canada when it comes to the presence of Canadian diplomats in the country. On Thursday, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, addressed the ongoing tensions with Canada. Bagchi’s case for ensuring parity came days after reports emerged that New Delhi gave Ottawa a week’s notice to repatriate 41 diplomats stationed in India. In the MEA briefing, Bagchi also addressed Trudeau’s allegations against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing to achieve this,” the MEA spokesperson said. “Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction,” he added. The recent move by New Delhi will reduce the number of Canadian diplomats operating in the country to 21. Bagchi had previously called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, saying they outnumbered India’s staffing in Canada.

On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing to achieve this. Given that Canadian diplomatic… pic.twitter.com/oAgGcXAhyB — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

MEA addresses the Glasgow incident

During the press briefing, Bagchi addressed the Glasgow Gurudwara incident and the rise of Khalistani extremism abroad. “We saw few reports today. We’ll take up the case individually. We shall continue to take up the case so that our diplomats are safe there,” Bagchi asserted. The MEA spokesperson went on to address the protest that erupted in the United Kingdom on October 2. "In the UK, there was a protest on 2nd October, and we certainly have taken up our concerns on the security of diplomats and premises there with the UK authorities. And this has been an ongoing thing. The issue is about security, about ensuring that our diplomats are able to function normally and our premises are safe and that the community is not targeted,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped by an extremist group from entering a Gurdwara in Glasgow. This incident sparked concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats operating abroad.