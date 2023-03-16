Want To Leave A Mark On Mount Everest For Centuries? Just Sneeze

Mount Everest might be a magnificent alpine rooftop of the world, covered in glistening ice and rocky terrains. But it is also a centuries-old home to all sorts of germs and microorganisms, thanks to the adventurers who scale it. According to a recent study published in the journal 'Arctic, Antarctic and Alpine Research', germs from human coughs and sneezes have been contaminating the mountain's ice for hundreds of years, which means that in order to truly leave a legacy behind after climbing the world's tallest peak, all you need is a runny nose or an irritated throat.

“There is a human signature frozen in the microbiome of Everest, even at that elevation. If somebody even blew their nose or coughed, that’s the kind of thing that might show up,” said Steven Schmidt, a microbial ecologist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the lead author of the study. The bizarre finding emerged after scientists harvested mountaineering microbes during a 2019 Everest expedition conducted by National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet.

According to The New York Post, they collected the sneeze freezes from the South Col, a popular pit stop where mountaineers rest before climbing up the mighty mountain. The soil samples were then sequenced, from which researchers detected the presence of Staphylococcus and Streptococcus bacteria which are commonly found in human skin and mouths. This left them perplexed, and shattered the old notion that microorganisms are often found in wet and moist environments.

Study leaves researchers amazed

Researchers now believe that sneezing and coughing humans were responsible for the phenomenon in the bitter cold region. They deduced that environments like South Col act as “deep-freeze collection points” for “human-borne contaminants that may never leave once they arrive”.

“We predict that if we sampled in the more human-utilized areas on the mountain we may find even more microbial evidence of human impact on the environment,” the scientists said.

Although there aren't any dangerous or life-threatening repercussions to the proliferation of germs on the Everest, the study proves that some microbes have the ability to survive even in the harshest of conditions. This can also apply to the cosmic realm, as humans continue to explore and search for life on other planets. “We might find life on other planets and cold moons. We’ll have to be careful to make sure we’re not contaminating them with our own," Schmidt said.