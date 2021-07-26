Want To Make Vaccines For The Next Pandemic Before It Hits, Says Dr Anthony Fauci

The United States top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci wants to make a vaccine for the next pandemic before it strikes. The plan would cost a few billion dollars a year and take almost five years to develop the vaccine, reported The New York Times. Fauci mentioned that if they get the funding, the development of vaccines will begin as early as next year.

Fauci wants to develop prototype vaccine

It is reported that the "prototype" vaccine would help in protecting people from viruses that would result in a new pandemic. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) revealed that the idea was being discussed with the White House and others. Fauci acknowledged that for the project, they would need to make agreements with pharmaceutical companies to produce prototype vaccines, reported The New York Times. The US top infectious disease expert wants to have "prototype vaccines" for 10 out of the 20 virus families in the first five years of the development of vaccines.

Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, also has described the project as "compelling". Collins added that the project would require funding that would have to be granted by Congress. According to The New York Times report, scientists using research tools that were successful for COVID-19 would be able to learn about the molecular structure of other viruses. The researchers can discover how the body could produce antibodies that can fight the viruses.

As per the report, if a new virus gets detected, scientists could stop it by vaccinating the people by quickly manufacturing the prototype vaccine. The idea of the prototype vaccines project was first presented by Dr Barney Graham, deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at the NIAID in a private meeting of institute directors in 2017. Dr John Mascola, director of the Vaccine Research Center revealed that the allergy and infectious diseases institute has been creating data for 20 virus families and the vaccines for Lassa fever and Nipah virus were in their early stages.

