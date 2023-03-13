Want To Trek Solo In Nepal? You Might Have To Change Your Plans. Here's Why

Trekkers wanting to embark on solo expeditions in Nepal will have to alter their plans by finding a partner or a group, as the government bans solo trekking throughout the country. According to CNN, travelers wanting to trek in Nepal's scenic regions will have to either hire a government-licensed guide or join a tourist group.

This comes about five years after the Nepalese government banned adventurers from climbing Mount Everest alone. The latest move aims to prevent solo hikers from getting lost, a problem that costs the government expensive and challenging search and rescue operations. In a conversation with the outlet, Nepal Tourism Board Director Mani R. Lamichhane said: “When you are traveling solo, in case of emergencies there is no one to help you. It is fine if they are traveling in the cities, but in the remote mountains, the infrastructure is not adequate.”

“When tourists go missing or they are found dead, even the government cannot track them because they have taken remote routes," Lamichhane added.

Ban on solo trekking garners mixed opinions

Furthermore, the move aims to tackle the problem of unlicensed tour guides and travel companies that do not register themselves or pay taxes. “There have been some cases where the trekking association has been requesting us to stop these unauthorized trekking operations. This has been a demand from tourism associations for a long time,” he said.

But the decision does not make everyone happy. Ian Taylor, who owns a renowned tour-guiding firm in Nepal, said that the blanket ban shows the Nepal government's inability to vet every single visa applicant case by case. “As a person who loves the mountains and visiting the mountain regions of the world, it is extremely disappointing that it has come to this. Never do we want to see people’s access to the mountains restricted. However, the situation in Nepal is very unique, and changes do need to be made," Taylor said.