War-affected Kids Will Again Find A Home With Elissa Montanti As COVID Restrictions Ease

Elissa Montanti’s Global Medical Relief Fund is set to welcome back kids from all parts of the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, kids could not be brought in. Montanti felt that during these hard times, her kids needed her more than ever, but there was little she could do about it.

After taking care of more than 450 kids over the years, she finally catered to four kids from Tanzania. All four had lost their limbs during attacks in their villages and were nervous before taking the vaccines. After spending some time with Montani, they were confident about the dose. Not only did they receive the preventive vaccine, but they also found a home where there was no longer a threat to their lives. They will soon receive their prosthetic fittings for their lost limbs.

This is just one of the hundreds of examples where Montanti has made lives better for vulnerable children. She began this journey 24 years ago when she lost a few important people in her life.

Montanti's plan to revive the charity

She has created her own network of professionals and doctors that help to take care of these children. She has welcomed kids from almost all areas of conflict, be it Africa, Central Asia, South America, or the Middle East. As the world slowly returns to normalcy, she again wants to help those children as conflicts are again on a rise in these areas of the world.

During the pandemic, she focused on recruiting more volunteers and build a stronger team as she was certain that whenever things reopen in the USA, people in other countries would still be suffering at large. She not only considers this her duty, seeing these kids smile gives Montnani comfort as well. In her own words, “When the kids are in that house, it brings me so much joy.”