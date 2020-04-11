War-torn Yemen Confirms First Coronavirus Case; Braces For Outbreak

Yemen confirmed its first novel Coronavirus case after the country's internationally recognised government made the announcement on Friday. Stoking fears that an outbreak in the Middle Eastern country could ravage the already devastated health care system.

The national emergency committee for the COVID-19 disease in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout said in a tweet that the patient is being treated and in stable condition, without providing further details. The repeated bombings for half a decade of war has destroyed or shut half of its health care facilities. Deep poverty, starvation, water shortage and lack of sanitation has made the country a breeding ground for diseases.

Yemen on April 3 imposed a curfew on major cities with the aim to step up its fight. The move came after parts of Yemen started releasing low-risk prisoners. The government official of Yemen said that the country was forced to impose a curfew as people disregarded the appeals to isolate and maintain social distancing. The United Nations appealed for a ceasefire in major conflicts in the wake of the Coronavirus that killed thousands in the Middle East. The Saudi-led coalition with the UAE declared a two-week ceasefire against the rebel Houthis in the Middle East's poorest country, Yemen.

Yemen War

Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation, has been convulsed by civil war since 2014. That’s when the Iran-backed Houthis took control of the country’s north, including the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened against the Houthis the following year. Despite relentless Saudi airstrikes and a blockade of Yemen, the war has stalemated.

The conflict has killed over 10,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine. There are over 134,000 Coronavirus cases in the Middle East, including 5,300 deaths, as per international media. Iran became the epicentre of the virus in the region.

