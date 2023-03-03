Warming Of Planet Could Lead To More Wildfire-inducing ‘hot Lightning’ Strikes: Report

Researchers have found that the warming of our planet could lead to more "hot lightning" strikes in several parts of the world, a form of a lightning bolt that can spark wildfires.

Experts from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia in Spain said lightning-ignited wildfires can produce a large number of emissions of harmful gases such as carbon, nitrogen oxides, and other gases, which are also responsible for playing a role in the worsening of the climate condition.

How can climate crisis lead to more wildfire-inducing ‘hot lightning’ strikes?

Also, previous research reports have found that the global occurrence of lightning flashes may increase due to a significant rise in the Earth's temperature, especially over land and in the oceanic region of southeastern Asia. The latest study published in the journal Nature Communications revealed that there are three types of lightning strikes that can lead to wildfires and the likelihood of their increase with global warming.

The researchers analysed more than 5,000 selected lightning-ignited fires based on satellite images of US wildfires between 1992 and 2018. It was found that the wildfires are more likely to start due to long-continuing-current (LCC) lightning flashes that last longer than average—nearly a third of a second. Notably, these lightning strikes that flash with current are also referred to as "hot lightning" because of the amount of heat they generate, per the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A 41 percent global increase in LCC lightning strikes was recorded in the latest analysis, and it was also found that the frequency of such lightning flashes could increase from about three per second to four per second across the world. "Increases are largest in South America, the western coast of North America, Central America, Australia, Southern and Eastern Asia, and Europe," the experts mentioned in the study.

However, only regional variations were found in the northern polar forests, they said, adding that these are regions where fire can affect soil and may also contribute to global warming. "These results show that lightning schemes, including LCC lightning, are needed to project the occurrence of lightning-ignited wildfires under climate change," scientists added.

Image: Unsplash/Representative