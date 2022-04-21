Warner Bros. Discovery Shuts Down CNN+ Operations Only A Month After Its Launch

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shut down CNN+, the standalone streaming service that had been intended to bring CNN into the digital future, just a few weeks after its debut. The streaming service is set to cease operations on April 30.

CNBC quoted Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide saying in a statement, "This is not a decision about quality; we appreciate all of the work, ambition and creativity that went into building CNN+, an organization with terrific talent and compelling programming. But our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice."

The company also shared CNN+ head Andrew Morse is leaving Warner Bros. Discovery after a transition period. The report suggests Alex MacCallum, who is currently serving as CNN+'s general manager and head of product, will be leading CNN Digital after Morse departs the company.

The standalone news channel was launched less than a month ago on March 29. The channel had garnered fewer than 10,000 daily active viewers in two weeks of its launch. The company said customers will receive prorated refunds on subscription fees. New CNN chief Chris Licht has been working behind the scenes with other executives at Warner Bros. Discovery for a few weeks now to analyze a streaming strategy for the channel.

According to CNBC, the decision to shut down CNN+ is based on his recommendation. Reportedly, Licht will address CNN staffers directly at a meeting held on Thursday. CNN has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new talent and programming for CNN+. Some of the programmings will be moving to HBO Max and other series may live on CNN.com.

While launching the news channel on March 29, outgoing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, in a series of tweets, had said that CNN+ was "as important to the mission of CNN as the linear channel service has been these past 42 years. It would be hard to overstate how important this moment is for CNN."