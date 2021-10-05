Washington Seeks To Work With New Delhi To Enhance Bilateral Trade Ties, Says US Embassy

The United States seeks to work with India to boost bilateral trade ties by addressing trade concerns, identifying specific areas for increased engagement and developing an ambitious and shared vision for the future of the trade relationship, said the US Embassy in India on Tuesday. The statement comes as Patricia A. Lacina, the US Embassy in India's Charge d'affaires, welcomed a delegation of US Trade Representative AUSTR Chris Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch, and Director Emily Ashby to New Delhi this morning, stating that the delegation looks forward to a productive meeting of the US-India Trade Policy Forum.

CDA Lacina welcomed @USTradeRep AUSTR Chris Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch, and Director Emily Ashby to New Delhi. The delegation is looking forward to constructive meetings this week and to a productive upcoming meeting of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum this year. pic.twitter.com/Row4ATH6FU — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 5, 2021

The U.S. seeks to work with India to enhance our bilateral trade relationship by addressing trade concerns, identifying specific areas for increased engagement and developing an ambitious, shared vision for the future of the trade relationship. #USIndiaTrade — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 5, 2021

During his visit to the United States last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned a transformational partnership in the US-India relationship, focusing on "history, technology, trade, trusteeship and talent."

Based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global concerns, India-US bilateral relations have evolved into a "global strategic partnership". The India-US partnership was described as "enduring global partners in the twenty-first century" in a joint statement published at the summit level in June 2016. The wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has built a long-term framework for India-US engagement, while regular exchanges of high-level political visits have supplied sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation. India-US bilateral cooperation is now comprehensive and multi-sectoral, encompassing commerce and investment, military and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, high-technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, clean energy, agriculture, and health.

