Washington, Seoul Fail To Negotiate On Cost Of US Troops As Deal Set To Expire

As the US-South Korea deal is about to expire on December 31, the countries met for talks to renew the agreement but failed to reach an agreement over Seoul’s contribution towards hosting some 28,500 US troops on December 18. The US is seeking up to $5 billion a year which is more than five times the amount Seoul agreed to pay this year, informed officials to media. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has demanded that US allies including NATO members and Japan, to pay more towards defence under his 'America First' policy. Trump has also accused South Korea of being a rich nation that is profiting from the US military forces stationed in the country as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War and continued threats from North Korea.

Lack of agreement puts South Korea at stake

Last year, the two countries missed a year-end deadline but reached a retroactive agreement in the new year. It is very likely that this might be repeated as South Korea’s chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his US counterpart, James DeHart, failed to negotiate. Yet the experts have warned that if no agreement is reached, it could throw the entire future of the US presence in South Korea into doubt. Reports suggest that South Korean officials will be in the United States in January in the next set of talks.

South Korean negotiators emphasized the need for mutually acceptable agreements that will strengthen the alliance said the Foreign Ministry. The two sides have expanded their understanding of each other through many discussions despite differences in their positions on various issues and decided to continue close consultations, it said in a statement.

Majority wants the US troops stationed

A survey released on Monday by the Chicago Council of Global Affairs found stated that only 4% of respondents saying Seoul should meet Trump’s demands. Yet the majority, about 74% they support the long-term stationing of American troops in South Korea. For the past 70 years, the US troops have formed a buffer against North Korean aggression and the recent dispute is a rare public sign of discord. The two Koreas remain in a technical state of war under a truce, not a peace treaty.

