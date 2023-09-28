WATCH: 10-year-old Malaysian Girl Sets World Record For Blindfolded Chessboard Arrangement

In a stunning display of skill and determination, 10-year-old Punithamalar Rajashekar from Malaysia has earned her place in the Guinness World Records by brilliantly arranging a chessboard blindfolded in an astonishing 45.72 seconds, setting a new world record for the quickest blindfolded chess set arrangement.

Young Punithamalar Rajashekar unveiled her extraordinary talent at her school, where she was surrounded by teachers, parents, and school management. The room filled with awe as she flawlessly completed the challenge. Speaking to the Guinness World Records, Punithamalar attributed her success to her father, saying, "My dad is my coach, and we play together almost every day."

Watch as Punithamalar breaks a world record:

A record with a profound impact

Reflecting on her groundbreaking achievement, the 10-year-old prodigy noted that it had a profound impact on her life, filling her with pride and a sense of uniqueness. She expressed hope that her success would serve as inspiration for others to pursue their own extraordinary objectives.

Punithamalar shared the genesis of her world record attempt, saying, "The idea came to me while watching a documentary about extraordinary accomplishments. Seeing people push their limits and achieve incredible feats really inspired me." She added, "I was particularly drawn to the idea of setting a personal goal and pushing myself beyond my limits, and attempting a world record seemed like the perfect way to do that."

A chess champion and aspiring space scientist

In addition to her remarkable chessboard arrangement skills, Punithamalar is an excellent chess player who began playing at the tender age of five. She is recognised as the best player at her school and has represented her school in district chess competitions. Moreover, she regularly participates in nationwide tournaments and holds the prestigious title of being a FIDE (International Chess Federation) registered member.

Punithamalar's journey to break this world record was driven by a desire for recognition. She shared, "I had already participated in various events such as Kids Got Talent, and I felt that I wanted to achieve more recognition. My father suggested that I should focus on my passion, so my family and I decided that I should aim to break this particular record."

A bright future ahead

When asked about her inspirations and life-long goals, Punithamalar revealed her love for mathematics and her dream of becoming a space scientist. Her accomplishments speak to her dedication and perseverance.

The statement from the Guinness World Records highlighted Punithamalar's numerous accolades, including Asia's Outstanding Child Award of the Year 2022-2023, and her participation in various competitions, such as Malaysia's Kids Got Talent.

Reflecting on her training, Punithamalar said, "I studied videos of previous record holders to understand their techniques and strategies."

Breaking a world record has undoubtedly been a life-changing experience for this young talent. She expressed her feelings of "pride and uniqueness" and her sincere hope that her achievement would inspire others to reach for their own extraordinary goals.