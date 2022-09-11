The Guinness World Records recognises the unique milestones and unseen talents that deserve global recognition. It posts interesting videos on its Twitter handle from time to time, and every time, it gathers the attention of netizens. Recently, the Guinness World Records shared a video showcasing a group of people who set a world record by cramming in a regular-sized Mini Cooper.

The video showed 29 people getting into a regular-sized car. The caption of the post shared on Twitter reads, "How many volunteers can squeeze into this regular-sized Mini Cooper?" In the three-minute video, the participants of the Guinness World Records entered the Mini Cooper one by one. The people sat in different positions and helped each other to fit inside the five-seater car. The text on the video reads, "Most People Crammed in a Mini." Watch the video here:

How many volunteers can squeeze into this regular-sized Mini Cooper? 😬 pic.twitter.com/wXf4Tihv87 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 5, 2022

Notably, the video of the world record shared by the Guinness World Records on September 6 was set in 2014. The record was created by Xia Lei and Mini China in Mini Cooper S car in the Fujian region of China on 5 September 2014, according to the statement released by the Guinness World of Records. Previously, 27 people crammed in a Mini Cooper classic model in the Brighton region of the United Kingdom in 2014. According to GWR, the record was set by Dani and the mini-skirts at the London to Brighton Mini Run in Brighton on 18 May 2014.

Netizen says 'Tata Nano, You're next'

Since being posted on the microblogging site, the video has garnered over 8,400 views and several reactions from netizens. One Twitter user wrote, "What kind of record is this?" Another user tweeted, "Tata Nano, You're next!" A third user wrote, "Police waiting outside." Another Twitter user wrote, "It’s all fun and games until someone gets kicked in the head on accident." Check out the netizens reactions:

Image: Twitter/@GWR