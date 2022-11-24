Watch | 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Takes Over The Streets Of New York

The 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade commenced in New York City on Thursday, November 24, igniting the holiday spirit among locals who will witness a long lineup of inflatables, performers, and music icons.

According to Macy’s official website, the parade’s route covers 2.5 miles and starts off from West 77th Street & Central Park West, a pit stop on 6th Avenue, and finally to its destination, the Macy’s Herald Square.

The parade’s lineup comprises balloons, including a 52 feet tall Bluey, a 37 feet tall minion, and a giant inflatable acorn consisting of 15 million real acorns. The event also consists of balloonicles, floats, marching bands, clowns, and performers, such as Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, and pop band Big Time Rush.

Onlookers are also in for grand performances by groups like Ballet Hispanico, Big Apple Circus, and Boss Kids. While the event has been around for 96 years, it has a lot of new attractions in store. The parade will consist of new balloons like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dino and Baby Dino and Striker the US Soccer Star, which marks Qatar’s ongoing FIFA World Cup.

A look into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Furthermore, new floats will also take over New York’s sky, including Baby Shark and Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party. Overall, the parade comes with five brand-new floats and four new balloons for excited spectators, according to the New York Post. After a large lineup of celebrity figures like Kirk Franklin, Betty Who, and Dionne Warwick, the parade will be graced by its showstopper Mariah Carey, who will spread some Christmas spirit in the air by opening for Santa Claus towards the end of the event.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a yearly affair in the United States, eagerly anticipated and viewed by millions of Americans. The parade, which is presented by the departmental store chain Macy’s, was first held in 1924. It marks Thanksgiving, a popular holiday celebrated in the US to express gratitude and relish savoury meals with loved ones.