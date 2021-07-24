WATCH: Afghanistan Air Force Conducts Airstrike On Taliban Camp; 20 Terrorists Killed

In the escalated conflict between the Afghanistan Government and the Taliban, the Afghanistan Air Force on Friday launched an airstrike on a Taliban camp killing at least 20 terrorists, while five were wounded. The airstrike was launched at a Taliban camp in Laghman province of Afghanistan. Republic Media Network has accessed the video showing the aerial view of the airstrike.

While the Taliban claims to not want a civil war in Afghanistan, it has also continued to wage a war against the democratically elected government led by President Ashraf Ghani. Taliban has said that it doesn't want to monopolise power but wants a new negotiated government with President Ashraf Ghani removed.

The US military also launched four airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces targeting Taliban insurgents at Kandahar province. The United States has acted upon the request of the Afghan government, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

The fate of Afghanistan remains uncertain as the Taliban becomes dominant with the US and NATO forces exiting the war-torn country. The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and are threatening a number of provincial capitals, as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban.

However, the Pentagon Spokesperson has said that the US is committed to helping the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government going forward to counter the Afghan threat. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley also said the US will continue their humanitarian support to Afghan Security Forces where necessary and would monitor the situation closely to make adjustments as necessary.

Although the Taliban has claimed it wants peace in the war-torn country, there have been repeated reports from captured districts of Taliban imposing harsh restrictions on women and even setting fire to schools. Taliban has unleashed terror to an extent that it also destroyed horse statues meant for children's amusement in the Badakhshan area, calling them 'un-Islamic'. Taliban is also recruiting locals and forcefully collecting funds from them to aid its fighting in the war-torn country. Another round of peace talks which was held on July 19 led to a stalemate while the Taliban-led violence continues unabated on the ground.