WATCH: Anti-masker Bullies Elderly Woman On Train For Wearing Mask; Video Shocks Citizens

A video of an anti-masker bullying an elderly woman has gone viral on social media. The video posted on Facebook showed the heated altercation, in the metro train, between a middle-aged man and an elderly lady wearing a mask. It is unbelievable how people like the unmasked metro-man continue to remain ignorant of the health hazards caused by the novel Coronavirus with over 3 crore people infected worldwide.

Mask wearing has been mandated in America in all crowded places even if the people are fully vaccinated. The announcement was made by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) after America reported a steep surge in the more contagious Delta variant cases. The announcement was met with much negativity by the Americans. Following the announcement, anti-maskers have vehemently opposed the mandates time and again. While some licked surfaces to prove the absence of the virus, some walked around carelessly without masks to just flout rules. However, recently videos of the anti-maskers harassing those wearing masks have begun to go increasingly viral.

In one such video, an unhinged middle-aged anti-masker harassed an elderly lady in the New York subway for wearing a mask inside the train. The video was captured by a Twitter user named @Subway_DJ. He edited the video and put subtitles on for viewers to understand the bickering going on between the two passengers. @Subway_DJ uploaded the video with a caption that echoes most of the viewers feeling towards the clip. The 42-second video was uploaded on August 16 with the caption, "We need to find out who this guy is and where he works because this was absolutely unacceptable. Unhinged anti-masker, antivaxxer bullied an elderly woman on subway NYC today."

Take a look at the video:

We need to find out who this guy is and where he works because this was absolutely unacceptable. Unhinged #antimasker #Antivaxxer bullied an elderly woman on the #subway #NYC today. pic.twitter.com/vGHfPn30Kk — Naviko (@Subway_DJ) August 16, 2021

The video begins with a man in a white shirt and denim shorts approach a lady seated with her mask on. He gets closer to her and begins to tell "1776 (the year the US claimed independence)." The lady politely asks him multiple times to get away from her. However, he does not step back. He gets disturbingly closer to her and asks to take his seat. To which, the lady reverts by asking him to respect elders. The enraged man yells back at her by saying "I respect freedom." The guy in the video also manhandles the guy who recorded the video, when he tried to intervene in the matter.

Not one stood up to help the elderly

What's more unsettling about the video is the apathy of the passengers towards the situation. The video amassed over 130k views and 300 comments. The viewers strongly criticised the man's authoritative approach to the elderly lady. "Guy who respects freedom" giving orders like and authority. Weird! It's like he doesn't know what freedom actually means," one wrote. "The apathy of the passengers who sit by and watch an elderly woman be bullied is a clear example of why America is losing its democracy," wrote another.

With inputs from @Subway_DJ/Twitter

Image: @Subway_DJ/Twitter