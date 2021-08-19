WATCH: Chaos At Kabul Airport As Taliban Fires Indiscriminately Upon Men, Women & Children

As thousands of Afghans throng Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport make desperate attempts to leave the country amid the Taliban's takeover, incidents of firing and deaths have grown rampant in the premises. On Thursday, Republic TV accessed a chilling video of sporadic firing outside the airport, as civilians attempted to flee the country on any flight available.

In a bit to instil fear among the citizens, Talibani terrorists began indiscriminate firing at civilians including women and children, unleashing chaos at the airport where evacuations are currently ongoing. The video reveals horrifying visuals of citizens, many holding toddlers and babies running helter-skelter in panic, amid loud noises of gunfire. As per reports, two people lost their lives while 2 others suffered injuries in the firing incidents.

In a separate video accessed from Afghanistan, smoke was seen billowing out of the Hamid Karzai International Airport. In the video shot from miles away from the airport, hundreds of people are seen staring at the smoke, as the sporadic firing takes place.

Kabul has become a crisis point since the Taliban laid siege at the capital on Sunday. Shocking visuals have emerged from the city as the insurgents boosted offensive against the people for showing resistance.

Numerous Afghans were spotted waving the Afghan Flag on Independence Day near Kabul airport. However, chaos erupted as the Taliban open-fired and killed several people. The flag-waving people were also attacked in various other cities. The insurgents were also seen covering up and removing the Afghan flag. They have executed four Afghan forces commanders publicly to create horror among civilians.

Afghanistan declared 'Islamic Emirate'

Meanwhile, the Taliban officially declared Afghanistan as an 'Islamic Emirate' on the country's 102nd Independence Day."After ruling the country with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban has changed its name to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

In the name of establishing an 'inclusive government' however, the Taliban has thrown human rights and caution to the wind and has begun a hostile takeover of Afghanistan, cruising any form of resistance. Concerns have been raised on the safety and security of the minorities and the rights of women in the Taliban-ruled nation. The group has already commenced door-to-door searches in Kabul and seized security agencies' weapons and crucial biometric devices.



