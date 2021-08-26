WATCH: Chaos Unfolds At Armenian Parliament After MP Calls Ex-Defence Minister 'traitor'

On August 26, Armenia's parliament descended into a mass brawl wherein lawmakers clashed by hurling objects across the floor and grappling with one another. Reports suggest that the chaotic scene broke out after a ruling party legislator referred to the country's former Defence Minister- Seyran Ohanyan- as a 'traitor'. In visuals that went viral, security officers were seen pouring onto the floor of the house to quell the disruption.

As per reports, the Armenian Member of Parliament from the Civil Contract Party Hayk Sargsyan said 'any Defence Minister during whose time soldiers have been discharged from military service for a fee or with the help of talks is a traitor'; to which the Former Defense Secretary rebuked - 'What do you mean?'

Mass brawl at Armenian Parliament for consecutive third time in two days

After Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan's party won the summer elections, the current parliament convened for the first time earlier this month. Also, in two days, three brawls have broken out and hit the international bulletin from Armenia's Parliament wherein the session was disrupted by prolonged instances of physical clashes among members. The riotous scenes and disorder hits the bulletin a day after a fracas in which opposition lawmaker Anna Mkrtchian was asked to leave.

Snippets and footage of the incident show lawmakers hurling water bottles at each other as security personnel jumped into the fiasco to maintain the order. The Speaker of the House called on the security officers to intervene and remove certain members to exit the premises. Later, parliament was compelled to adjourn to recess after the incident took place.

Armenia's politics have run high since last year's war in which Azeri Forces drove ethnic Armenian Forces out of swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh territories they had controlled since the 1990s. Therefore, the domestic political apparatus and the country remain split following the wipeout of the Azeri clan.

Armenian lawmakers throw bottles at each other in Parliament

Three brawls broke out in the Armenian Parliament over the course of two days as the Assembly was disrupted by waves of violence among members of Armenia's National Assembly. A speech made by Vahe Hakobian of the Hayastan opposition grouping on August 25, was interrupted by heckling when he inculpated PM Nikol Pashinian of being a lying populist. Lawmakers of Pashinan's Civil Contract party launched a battery of kicks at Hakobian, which triggered a series of beatings on the floor of the chamber.

Armenia was defeated last autumn in a 44-day war with Azerbaijan over its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. For more than 30 years, the said region has been the centre of conflict between the two countries. Through the years, both sides deployed respective armies along the border.