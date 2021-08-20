Watch | Desperate Afghan Woman Hands Over Her Toddler To US Troops Over Barbed Wire

Depicting the desperate cries of the people of Afghanistan, another heart-wrenching video came forward where a mother can be seen handing over her baby to US troops who are conducting the evacuation process in Kabul. The US security personnel can be seen taking the baby with one hand amidst wires into the secure area and passing it on to a colleague. As per the visual, the toddler does not look older than three months.

Posting the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "as a father, this breaks my heart. What a world we live in."

US troops take a baby over the wire into the secure area of Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan.



Troops on the ground are having to deal with some truly challenging conditions they probably never expected to ever experience.



Since the day the Taliban took over Kabul, Afghans have been begging for faster US evacuation. Earlier, another heart-wrenching video of a sobbing Afghan girl had caused a stir on social media. Shared by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, on 13 August, on social media before the insurgents were about to enter the city of Kabul, she wrote, “Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for the women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this." The video showed a young Afghan girl sobbing with the thought that “no one cares about us" and that she "cannot help crying."

Desperate scenes at Kabul Airport

Several shocking clips have emerged from Kabul depicting the chaos and carnage at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Thousands of desperate civilians can be seen thronging the airport to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban lays siege at the capital of the war-ravaged nation, overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani-led government.

Many of them were seen clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster when two Afghans fell from mid-air due to the huge G-force and wind speed as the plane took off and rose quickly to the skies. Panic-stricken civilians rushed towards Ariana Afghan Airlines to escape from the horrors that await the country. A clip shows US choppers clearing jam-packed runways as they take charge of the airport evacuation.

Visuals of several people who have been killed at the airport after the US military opened fire had also come out. Many civilians were injured on the tarmac as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country. The USA has already airlifted its diplomats as it lowered the flag at the US Embassy and is gearing up a large-scale airlift. Meanwhile, the Taliban has urged its soldiers to not harm civilians and "maintain law and order" in the capital city.