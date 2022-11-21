Watch: Horrific Moments When Deadly Earthquake Jolts Indonesia; 44 Killed & 300 Injured

Disturbing videos from Indonesia flooded social media on Monday after a magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled the country’s West Java region, resulting in at least 44 deaths and 300 people sustaining injuries, as per local media reports. A clip shared by a user on Twitter features rubble on the ground in a rural locality with poorly constructed houses. Another video shared by a local shows a high-rise residential building emptied after residents rushed and gathered outside to save their lives.

“My residence in South Central Jakarta, Indonesia felt the quake really intensely, guys!,” the user wrote, adding that occupants of the building “descended to the first floor using the emergency stairs.” Another user shared a video that displayed the massive destruction caused by the earthquake in an undisclosed locality.

Indonesia's history of natural disasters

The earthquake’s epicenter was West Java’s Cianjur district, where local officials revealed that several buildings and houses were ravaged as a result of the calamity. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale, and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Associated Press, which cited the U.S. Geological Survey.

“The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor with emergency stairs,” said Vidi Primadhania, an employee residing in South Jakarta, another area that faced the brunt of the quake. While earthquakes are not new in densely-populated Indonesia, it is rare for them to jolt regions like Jakarta. The nation, which has a sprawling populace of 270 million people, has a history of experiencing tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes due to being located on the ‘Ring of Fire’, a path of fault lines in the Pacific Basin.