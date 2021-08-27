WATCH: Horrific Video Right After Kabul Airport Blast Beams The Devastation & Chaos

As Afghanistan looms under Taliban’s terror, the country witnessed two major blasts on Thursday, both outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Many have been feared dead and injured in the massive explosions.

Dreadful video of Kabul blast depicts massive destruction & terror

Amidst the surmounting chaos and fear, many horrific videos have surfaced from the area of the explosion. In one such video, one can see gory visuals of injured people lying on the streets, pleading for help and evacuation. The video was reportedly taken just after the Kabul blast. The visuals depict the dreadful incident and misery of the people who were waiting outside the airport with the hope of leaving the country. The attack has further escalated fear among the citizens of the war-torn nation.

Second blast near Kabul's Baron Hotel after 'complex Attack' at Airport

A few hours ago, a second explosion was reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport. The blast took place near the Baron Hotel. This development was confirmed by the Turkish Defense Ministry, who said, "We don’t have any casualties in our ranks."

It has since been confirmed by the Pentagon as well. The first explosion was a result of suicide bombing, and it was followed by gunfire, according to Republic Media Network's sources. Until now, at least 13 people have lost their lives while over a dozen have been reported injured, including the US troops stationed outside the airport.

Amidst this, the US has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to the airport.

"There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the government tweeted.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the news of the explosion on his official Twitter handle.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," he wrote.

The explosion comes just a couple of days after intelligence reports suggested that an ISIS attack was looming over the Kabul airport. Based on the information, the US had issued an advisory, and also changed the pathway to reach the airport.

Image: Republic World